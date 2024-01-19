WFA of San Diego LLC Invests $42,000 in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,785,000 after buying an additional 264,159 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669,457 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,374,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,376,000 after acquiring an additional 305,653 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,079,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,463,000 after acquiring an additional 65,902 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,144. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.27. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $74.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

