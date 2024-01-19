WFA of San Diego LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

WFA of San Diego LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for about 1.5% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,024.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 471.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GLDM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.18. 499,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,571,949. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.89. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $35.91 and a 12 month high of $41.34.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.