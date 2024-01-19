WFA of San Diego LLC Lowers Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

WFA of San Diego LLC lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,886 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.6% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $45,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,253 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 439,708 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $48,834,000 after acquiring an additional 16,354 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 29,263 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,840 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $3.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,988,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,118,335. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $149.25. The company has a market capitalization of $165.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.06.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.40.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

