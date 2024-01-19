WFA of San Diego LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

WFA of San Diego LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 50.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.78. 150,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,142. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.69. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.