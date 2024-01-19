WFA of San Diego LLC Makes New Investment in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 125.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.27.

TAP traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.29. 171,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,147. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 142.61%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

