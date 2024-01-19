WFA of San Diego LLC Sells 217 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

WFA of San Diego LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 461.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.69. 336,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,471,230. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.95. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

