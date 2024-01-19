WFA of San Diego LLC Sells 410 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

WFA of San Diego LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Whelan Financial increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 216,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 472,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,719,000 after buying an additional 49,235 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.18. The stock had a trading volume of 9,477,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,511,935. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.79. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

