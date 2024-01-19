Whitecap Resources (WCP) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Whitecap Resources (TSE: WCP) recently:

1/16/2024 – Whitecap Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/10/2024 – Whitecap Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.50 to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/9/2024 – Whitecap Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.75 to C$13.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/2/2024 – Whitecap Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$16.00 to C$15.50.

Shares of TSE WCP traded up C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$8.50. The company had a trading volume of 165,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,269. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$8.42 and a twelve month high of C$11.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.65.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 17.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.14489 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0608 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.33%.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.72 per share, with a total value of C$160,800.00. In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.72 per share, with a total value of C$160,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong bought 7,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,170.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 81,400 shares of company stock worth $794,300 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

