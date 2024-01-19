William Penn Bancorporation (WMPN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 26th

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th.

WMPN opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.92. The firm has a market cap of $122.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.77 and a beta of -0.01. William Penn Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $12.69.

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 million. William Penn Bancorporation had a return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 2.65%.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on William Penn Bancorporation from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMPN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in William Penn Bancorporation by 1,190.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 562,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in William Penn Bancorporation by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the period. 18.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, NOW, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

