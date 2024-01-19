WNS (NYSE:WNS) Shares Up 5.6% on Analyst Upgrade

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.6% on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $85.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. WNS traded as high as $66.47 and last traded at $66.45. 15,332 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 197,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.94.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WNS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in WNS by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of WNS by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in WNS by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.74 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

