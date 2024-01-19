WNS (NYSE:WNS) Shares Up 5.6% on Analyst Upgrade

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.6% on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $85.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. WNS traded as high as $66.47 and last traded at $66.45. 15,332 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 197,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.94.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.74 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About WNS
WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.
