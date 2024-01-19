WNS (NYSE:WNS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.270-4.390 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. WNS also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.27-4.39 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WNS shares. Barrington Research cut their price target on WNS from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of WNS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.00.

Get WNS alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WNS

WNS Stock Down 3.0 %

WNS stock opened at $62.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. WNS has a one year low of $51.84 and a one year high of $94.96.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.74 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WNS will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WNS

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in WNS by 802.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 375,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,950,000 after purchasing an additional 333,555 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WNS by 2,047.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,998,000 after buying an additional 131,095 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of WNS by 11.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,199,000 after buying an additional 92,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 143,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after buying an additional 77,871 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WNS by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,020,000 after acquiring an additional 68,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

About WNS

(Get Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.