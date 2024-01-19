Wojak Finance Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,978.81 (WOJ)

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 19th. One Wojak Finance token can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Wojak Finance has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Wojak Finance has a total market cap of $11.82 million and $7,978.81 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wojak Finance Profile

Wojak Finance’s launch date was September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 4,881,768,291 tokens. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wojak Finance is medium.com/@wojtoken. The official website for Wojak Finance is woj.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it’s designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.

"

Wojak Finance Token Trading

