Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
Woori Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE WF opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. Woori Financial Group has a 1-year low of $24.46 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98.
Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 13.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Woori Financial Group will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Woori Financial Group Company Profile
Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Woori Financial Group
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Consumer staples vs. consumer discretionary
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Rio Tinto and BHP stock: Can mining giants unearth profit growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.