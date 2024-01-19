Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Shares of NYSE WF opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. Woori Financial Group has a 1-year low of $24.46 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 13.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Woori Financial Group will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 37,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 15,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Woori Financial Group by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Woori Financial Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

