Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,181 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Workday were worth $8,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,910,149,000 after acquiring an additional 139,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Workday by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,293,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $969,893,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in Workday by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,146,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $936,750,000 after acquiring an additional 335,595 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,504,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $820,810,000 after acquiring an additional 201,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on WDAY. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.29.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $285.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.49 and a fifty-two week high of $285.78. The stock has a market cap of $75.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1,190.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total value of $108,617.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,526,204.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total transaction of $108,617.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,766 shares in the company, valued at $46,526,204.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

