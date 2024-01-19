Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Shares Gap Down to $28.04

Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.04, but opened at $26.61. Worthington Steel shares last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 48,186 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Worthington Steel in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Worthington Steel Trading Up 2.4 %

Worthington Steel Dividend Announcement

Worthington Steel ( NYSE:WS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.60 million. Worthington Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles M. Chiappone bought 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $51,948.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,033 shares in the company, valued at $197,486.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WS. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000.

Worthington Steel Company Profile

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

