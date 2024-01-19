X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.77

Shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.77 and last traded at $44.77, with a volume of 621 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.61.

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USSG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 1,771.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 103,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter.

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, screened for environmental, social, and governance characteristics. USSG was launched on Mar 7, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

