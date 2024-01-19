Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Xcel Brands stock opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Xcel Brands has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.47% and a negative net margin of 103.58%. The business had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Brands will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XELB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xcel Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Brands by 14.1% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 62,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Brands during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.