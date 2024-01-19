Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $46.00. The stock had previously closed at $31.08, but opened at $32.04. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Xometry shares last traded at $31.75, with a volume of 50,811 shares traded.

XMTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Xometry from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Xometry from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Xometry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

In other Xometry news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 24,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $422,753.48. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,843.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CRO Bill Cronin sold 2,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $80,950.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 141,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,024,659.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 24,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $422,753.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,843.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,458 shares of company stock valued at $830,857 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XMTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Xometry by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,477 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Xometry during the 1st quarter worth about $32,504,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Xometry by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,584,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,892,000 after acquiring an additional 832,005 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Xometry by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,630,000 after acquiring an additional 761,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Xometry by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,255,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,138,000 after acquiring an additional 725,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $118.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.84 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

