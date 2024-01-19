XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,970,457 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 9,861,792 shares.The stock last traded at $10.17 and had previously closed at $10.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.40 price target on shares of XPeng in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.68.

XPeng Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.44.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.10. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 8,035.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,519,000 after buying an additional 5,246,212 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in XPeng by 1,500.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,442,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,309 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in XPeng during the 1st quarter valued at $21,058,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,830,000. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

