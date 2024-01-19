Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Atb Cap Markets

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Yangarra Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on YGR. ATB Capital cut Yangarra Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$4.00 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

TSE:YGR opened at C$1.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of C$109.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.63. Yangarra Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.15 and a 1-year high of C$2.69.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.02). Yangarra Resources had a net margin of 33.73% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of C$45.41 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yangarra Resources will post 0.6492147 EPS for the current year.

In other Yangarra Resources news, Director Gordon Bowerman acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.55 per share, with a total value of C$26,350.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 47,100 shares of company stock worth $71,947. 11.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

