Zacks Research Weighs in on Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.86. The consensus estimate for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $11.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ Q4 2025 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $632.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BIO. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.50.

NYSE BIO opened at $304.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a twelve month low of $261.59 and a twelve month high of $509.62.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total value of $195,874.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,004.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at $448,440.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

