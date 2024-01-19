Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $22.13

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.13 and last traded at $22.23, with a volume of 111420 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.56.

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $82.47 to $73.34 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.43.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $69.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.12 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 114.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joshua L. Smiley purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $119,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,757.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zai Lab news, CEO Ying Du sold 8,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $218,885.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,605,714. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua L. Smiley purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $119,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $613,757.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,908 shares of company stock worth $732,295. Company insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 13.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,258,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,575 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,223,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,850,000 after purchasing an additional 557,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zai Lab by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,381,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,737,000 after buying an additional 80,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,553,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,009 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,409,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,136,000 after purchasing an additional 923,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.



Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

