ZClassic Price Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. ZClassic has a market cap of $785,619.39 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0846 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00055672 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00054896 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00020291 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

