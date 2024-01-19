Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Position Increased by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up about 6.9% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $23,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,130.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,423 shares of company stock worth $2,962,716 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.78.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.94. The stock had a trading volume of 675,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.03 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.00.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

