Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,251 shares of the company's stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC's holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 439.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ZTS opened at $190.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.03 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.00.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,423 shares of company stock worth $2,962,716. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

