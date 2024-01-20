12,427 Shares in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Acquired by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 29,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 126.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 25,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 26.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sasol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sasol Price Performance

NYSE SSL opened at $8.53 on Friday. Sasol Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

