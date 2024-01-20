1,565 Shares in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Acquired by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,565 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $116.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.87.

Owens Corning Price Performance

OC stock opened at $150.60 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $86.34 and a 12-month high of $155.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total value of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,009,542.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.