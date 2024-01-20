2,079 Shares in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Acquired by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at $3,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 885,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,256,000 after acquiring an additional 60,418 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 28.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 19.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total value of $196,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,508,680.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 5,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $633,157.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,493.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $196,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,508,680.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,700 in the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HURN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

View Our Latest Report on HURN

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

HURN opened at $104.98 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.51 and a 1-year high of $113.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.21. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $358.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.04 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.