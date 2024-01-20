20,927 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Purchased by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of F. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,734,138 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,282,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327,465 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,311,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,091,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,572 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,733,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $918,894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481,852 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,237,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.8 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on F. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

