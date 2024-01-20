2,423 Shares in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Acquired by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,423 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 1,004.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 539,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,923,000 after buying an additional 490,489 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Matson by 18.2% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,197,588 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $170,819,000 after purchasing an additional 338,940 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matson by 78.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,935,000 after purchasing an additional 197,658 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $561,594,000 after purchasing an additional 153,723 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 313.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 146,589 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matson Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $119.63 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $119.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Matson Dividend Announcement

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $827.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.86 million. Matson had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

Insider Transactions at Matson

In related news, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total transaction of $1,040,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,690.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total value of $1,040,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,690.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $94,181.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,179. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MATX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Matson from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Stories

