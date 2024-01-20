279 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Purchased by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total transaction of $1,543,815.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,010,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total value of $1,543,815.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,010,185.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total transaction of $505,227.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,581.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,191 shares of company stock valued at $16,625,325 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix Increases Dividend

EQIX opened at $802.69 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $661.66 and a 1-year high of $826.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $801.07 and a 200-day moving average of $774.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.31, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 183.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $871.00 to $915.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $835.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on EQIX

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

