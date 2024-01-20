306 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Bought by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $150.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.60. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.