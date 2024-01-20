365,225 Shares in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 365,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,267,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in XPO by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in XPO in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in XPO by 12,894.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,304,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,002 shares during the period. Sandbar Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in XPO by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 17,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in XPO in the 3rd quarter worth about $641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.
XPO Trading Up 1.7 %
XPO stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,024,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.05. XPO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $90.84.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director J Wes Frye purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $119,565.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,130. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on XPO shares. Benchmark raised their target price on XPO from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on XPO from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on XPO from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on XPO from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on XPO from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.86.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XPO
About XPO
XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than XPO
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.