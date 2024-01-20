36,594 Shares in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Bought by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. Medina Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,970,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,751,000 after acquiring an additional 916,973 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $4,803,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,295,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 531,755 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 285.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 564,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 418,255 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their price target on ACCO Brands from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

ACCO Brands Stock Up 0.8 %

ACCO stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.52. The company has a market cap of $564.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.61. ACCO Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.61.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.36 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 3.06%. On average, research analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

ACCO Brands Profile

(Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.