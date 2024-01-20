3,999 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Bought by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,918 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,806,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $191,319,000 after buying an additional 25,564 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its holdings in Oracle by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 476,120 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $47,742,000 after buying an additional 123,291 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,161 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948 in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Oracle Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.67. 11,163,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,210,525. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $82.04 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.32 and a 200-day moving average of $111.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

