3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,820 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $16,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in 3M by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE MMM opened at $107.76 on Friday. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $123.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.33. The firm has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

