42-coin (42) Price Tops $32,267.56 on Top Exchanges

42-coin (42) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. In the last seven days, 42-coin has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. One 42-coin coin can currently be purchased for $32,267.56 or 0.77620511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 42-coin has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $56.14 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About 42-coin

42-coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

Buying and Selling 42-coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

