4,337 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Acquired by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $83.78 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $85.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

