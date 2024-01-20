5,486 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,486 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $482.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $475.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $436.38. The company has a market cap of $211.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.33 and a 12 month high of $503.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $566.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.