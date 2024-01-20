62,489 Shares in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 62,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 19,035 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in OGE Energy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in OGE Energy by 371.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 452,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,447,000 after acquiring an additional 356,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OGE. Barclays boosted their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.

OGE Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average is $34.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $40.25.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $945.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4182 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 80.29%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Featured Stories

