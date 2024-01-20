6,553 Shares in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAE. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 163.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 300.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 24,785 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $83.93 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $74.13 and a 12-month high of $95.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.62 and its 200 day moving average is $87.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.33.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $318.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.18 million. Research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HAE shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.40.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

