80,697 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Purchased by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 80,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,198,000. iShares MBS ETF makes up 2.6% of West Family Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,484,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,144,000 after buying an additional 1,107,520 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,566,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,168,000 after buying an additional 1,585,622 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,575,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,886,000 after buying an additional 379,935 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,430,000 after buying an additional 158,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.69. 2,166,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,300,058. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $96.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.23 and a 200 day moving average of $90.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2757 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

