ABCMETA (META) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $835,991.95

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $835,991.95 and $2.76 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005360 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00018816 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00016697 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,535.90 or 0.99990125 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00011347 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.18 or 0.00219500 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000070 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000651 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000836 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $2.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

