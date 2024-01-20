Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $359.00

Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $359.00 and last traded at $358.84, with a volume of 1121382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $353.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.67.

Accenture Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.27. The firm has a market cap of $228.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.82%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.00, for a total transaction of $965,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,873. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.00, for a total value of $965,547.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,873. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,385 shares of company stock valued at $8,734,090 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

