Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.45. 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

Acerinox Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter. Acerinox had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 14.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Acerinox, S.A. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acerinox Dividend Announcement

Acerinox Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1219 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. Acerinox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.86%.

Acerinox, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, process, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Stainless steel, and High-performance Alloys segments. The company offers flat products, including hot and cold rolled coils and sheets, strips, flat bars, and discs, as well as engraved coil, slabs, billets, and plates.

