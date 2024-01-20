Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:PEO)

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

Adams Natural Resources Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% annually over the last three years.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PEO stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.76. Adams Natural Resources Fund has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $23.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEO. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 71.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

