Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:PEO)

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.
Adams Natural Resources Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% annually over the last three years.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PEO stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.76. Adams Natural Resources Fund has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $23.80.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile
Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.
