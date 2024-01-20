Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Shares Down 0.8%

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.20 and last traded at $23.60. 7,343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 5,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Adams Resources & Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Adams Resources & Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.41.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $760.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.06 million. Adams Resources & Energy had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adams Resources & Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adams Resources & Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 13,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil and other related products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation, Pipeline and Storage, and Logistics and Repurposing.

