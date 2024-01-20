Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,370 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.5% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $23,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the software company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 436.6% in the 3rd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 28,813 shares of the software company’s stock worth $14,692,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 882,627 shares of the software company’s stock worth $450,052,000 after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the software company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Up 3.0 %

ADBE stock traded up $17.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $611.55. 3,755,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,050. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $600.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $555.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $633.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,553 shares of company stock worth $25,774,149 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. KGI Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Adobe

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.