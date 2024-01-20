ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus downgraded ADTRAN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised ADTRAN to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on ADTRAN from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.40.

ADTRAN Price Performance

ADTN opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $553.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.67. ADTRAN has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $19.20.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $272.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.80 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ADTRAN will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADTRAN

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in ADTRAN by 686.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 328.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Featured Stories

