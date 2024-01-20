Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $195.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Melius Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.06.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $174.23 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $67.45 and a 1 year high of $174.25. The firm has a market cap of $278.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1,452.04, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.17.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

